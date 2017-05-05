May 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.48 percent on Friday compared with 6.54 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.68 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/06/17) 26.25/27.75 04.81/05.08 05.82/06.09 2M(10/07/17) 54.00/55.50 04.94/05.08 06.03/06.16 3M(09/08/17) 80.50/82.25 04.97/05.07 06.18/06.29 6M(09/11/17) 159.75/161.75 04.93/04.99 06.42/06.48 1Y(09/05/18) 319.25/321.25 04.96/05.00 06.86/06.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3079 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)