May 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.52 percent on Monday compared with 6.48 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.92 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/06/17) 27.50/29.00 04.88/05.15 05.90/06.16 2M(11/07/17) 53.50/55.00 04.99/05.12 06.08/06.22 3M(11/08/17) 80.75/82.75 04.99/05.11 06.21/06.33 6M(13/11/17) 162.50/164.50 04.97/05.03 06.46/06.52 1Y(11/05/18) 320.75/322.75 04.99/05.03 06.90/06.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2154 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)