May 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.50 percent on
Tuesday compared with 6.52 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.01 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/06/17) 26.50/28.00 04.84/05.11 05.84/06.12
2M(12/07/17) 53.50/55.25 04.96/05.12 06.06/06.22
3M(14/08/17) 82.75/84.50 04.98/05.09 06.19/06.30
6M(13/11/17) 161.50/163.50 04.94/05.00 06.44/06.50
1Y(14/05/18) 321.75/323.75 04.96/04.99 06.87/06.90
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5065 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
