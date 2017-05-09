May 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.50 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.52 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.01 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/06/17) 26.50/28.00 04.84/05.11 05.84/06.12 2M(12/07/17) 53.50/55.25 04.96/05.12 06.06/06.22 3M(14/08/17) 82.75/84.50 04.98/05.09 06.19/06.30 6M(13/11/17) 161.50/163.50 04.94/05.00 06.44/06.50 1Y(14/05/18) 321.75/323.75 04.96/04.99 06.87/06.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5065 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)