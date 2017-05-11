May 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.51 percent on Thursday compared with 6.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.96 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/06/17) 26.75/28.00 04.89/05.12 05.89/06.12 2M(17/07/17) 55.00/57.00 04.95/05.12 06.05/06.23 3M(16/08/17) 81.75/83.75 04.98/05.10 06.19/06.31 6M(15/11/17) 160.75/162.75 04.95/05.01 06.44/06.51 1Y(15/05/18) 320.00/322.00 04.97/05.00 06.87/06.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4380 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)