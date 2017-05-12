May 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.49 percent on Friday compared with 6.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.98 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/06/17) 26.75/28.25 04.90/05.17 05.91/06.18 2M(17/07/17) 54.25/56.00 04.97/05.13 06.07/06.23 3M(16/08/17) 80.75/82.50 04.98/05.09 06.19/06.30 6M(16/11/17) 160.00/162.00 04.94/05.00 06.43/06.49 1Y(16/05/18) 318.50/320.50 04.95/04.98 06.83/06.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3043 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)