May 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.49 percent on
Friday compared with 6.51 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.98 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/06/17) 26.75/28.25 04.90/05.17 05.91/06.18
2M(17/07/17) 54.25/56.00 04.97/05.13 06.07/06.23
3M(16/08/17) 80.75/82.50 04.98/05.09 06.19/06.30
6M(16/11/17) 160.00/162.00 04.94/05.00 06.43/06.49
1Y(16/05/18) 318.50/320.50 04.95/04.98 06.83/06.86
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3043 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
