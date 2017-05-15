May 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.43 percent on Monday compared with 6.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.03 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/06/17) 28.25/29.75 04.87/05.13 05.89/06.15 2M(17/07/17) 53.00/54.75 04.95/05.11 06.05/06.21 3M(18/08/17) 81.00/82.75 04.96/05.07 06.17/06.28 6M(17/11/17) 158.00/160.00 04.89/04.95 06.37/06.43 1Y(17/05/18) 314.00/316.00 04.90/04.93 06.75/06.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1188 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)