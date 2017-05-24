May 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.88 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/06/17) 27.00/28.50 04.75/05.01 05.80/06.06 2M(26/07/17) 51.00/53.00 04.71/04.89 05.84/06.02 3M(28/08/17) 79.00/81.00 04.73/04.85 05.96/06.08 6M(27/11/17) 153.25/155.25 04.66/04.72 06.13/06.19 1Y(29/05/18) 305.75/307.75 04.68/04.71 06.51/06.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8586 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)