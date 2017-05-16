May 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.47 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.99 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/06/17) 27.50/29.00 04.90/05.16 05.91/06.18 2M(18/07/17) 53.25/55.00 04.97/05.14 06.08/06.24 3M(18/08/17) 80.50/82.50 04.98/05.11 06.20/06.32 6M(20/11/17) 161.00/163.00 04.93/04.99 06.41/06.47 1Y(18/05/18) 315.75/317.75 04.93/04.96 06.78/06.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0758 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)