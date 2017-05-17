May 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.53 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.99 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/06/17) 27.00/28.25 04.97/05.20 05.99/06.22 2M(19/07/17) 53.50/55.50 05.00/05.19 06.10/06.29 3M(21/08/17) 83.00/85.00 05.03/05.16 06.24/06.37 6M(20/11/17) 162.25/164.25 05.00/05.06 06.47/06.53 1Y(21/05/18) 321.50/323.50 04.99/05.03 06.84/06.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0214 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)