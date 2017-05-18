May 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.46 percent on Thursday compared with 6.53 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/06/17) 27.00/28.50 04.94/05.22 05.97/06.24 2M(24/07/17) 55.25/57.25 04.97/05.15 06.08/06.26 3M(22/08/17) 81.00/83.00 04.99/05.12 06.20/06.32 6M(22/11/17) 160.25/162.25 04.94/05.00 06.39/06.46 1Y(22/05/18) 317.25/319.25 04.93/04.96 06.74/06.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3441 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)