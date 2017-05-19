May 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.36 percent on Friday compared with 6.46 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.84 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/06/17) 26.50/28.00 04.80/05.07 05.84/06.11 2M(24/07/17) 53.75/55.50 04.87/05.03 05.99/06.15 3M(23/08/17) 80.00/82.00 04.88/05.01 06.10/06.22 6M(24/11/17) 159.00/161.00 04.83/04.89 06.30/06.36 1Y(23/05/18) 313.00/315.00 04.82/04.85 06.65/06.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9906 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)