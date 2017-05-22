May 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.28 percent on Monday compared with 6.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.75 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/06/17) 29.00/30.25 04.82/05.03 05.87/06.08 2M(24/07/17) 52.00/53.50 04.82/04.96 05.94/06.08 3M(24/08/17) 78.50/80.25 04.82/04.93 06.05/06.15 6M(24/11/17) 154.50/156.50 04.75/04.81 06.22/06.28 1Y(24/05/18) 308.25/310.25 04.77/04.81 06.61/06.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5632 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)