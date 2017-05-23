May 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.78 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/06/17) 27.75/29.25 04.74/04.99 05.78/06.04 2M(25/07/17) 51.50/53.00 04.76/04.90 05.88/06.02 3M(28/08/17) 80.00/81.75 04.75/04.85 05.97/06.07 6M(27/11/17) 154.50/156.50 04.68/04.74 06.15/06.21 1Y(25/05/18) 304.25/306.25 04.70/04.73 06.52/06.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7751 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)