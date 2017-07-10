India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.16 pct

Jul 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Monday compared with 6.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.69 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/08/17) 26.25/27.75 04.50/04.76 05.74/06.00 2M(12/09/17) 50.25/52.00 04.58/04.74 05.87/06.03 3M(12/10/17) 74.75/76.75 04.59/04.72 05.93/06.06 6M(12/01/18) 149.00/151.00 04.58/04.64 06.10/06.16 1Y(12/07/18) 291.50/293.50 04.52/04.55 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5405 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)