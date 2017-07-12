India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.19 pct

Jul 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/08/17) 25.00/26.50 04.56/04.84 05.81/06.08 2M(14/09/17) 50.50/52.00 04.61/04.75 05.89/06.03 3M(16/10/17) 76.75/78.50 04.62/04.73 05.96/06.06 6M(16/01/18) 151.50/153.50 04.61/04.67 06.13/06.19 1Y(16/07/18) 294.75/296.75 04.55/04.58 06.40/06.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4969 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)