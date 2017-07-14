FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.25 pct
July 14, 2017 / 11:05 AM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.25 pct

2 Min Read

  Jul 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.25 percent on
Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.07 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(18/08/17)   25.25/26.75    04.61/04.89   05.86/06.13
  2M(18/09/17)   51.25/53.00    04.68/04.84   05.97/06.13
  3M(18/10/17)   76.25/78.00    04.69/04.80   06.03/06.14
  6M(18/01/18)  152.00/154.00   04.68/04.74   06.19/06.25
  1Y(18/07/18)  297.50/299.50   04.62/04.65   06.46/06.49
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4539 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

