India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.25 pct

Jul 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.25 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.07 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/08/17) 25.25/26.75 04.61/04.89 05.86/06.13 2M(18/09/17) 51.25/53.00 04.68/04.84 05.97/06.13 3M(18/10/17) 76.25/78.00 04.69/04.80 06.03/06.14 6M(18/01/18) 152.00/154.00 04.68/04.74 06.19/06.25 1Y(18/07/18) 297.50/299.50 04.62/04.65 06.46/06.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4539 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)