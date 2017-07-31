India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.12 pct

Jul 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.12 percent on Monday compared with 6.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.18 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/09/17) 26.50/28.00 04.44/04.69 05.69/05.95 2M(03/10/17) 49.00/50.75 04.50/04.66 05.78/05.95 3M(02/11/17) 73.00/74.75 04.52/04.63 05.86/05.97 6M(02/02/18) 147.00/149.00 04.55/04.61 06.06/06.12 1Y(02/08/18) 290.75/292.75 04.54/04.57 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0773 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)