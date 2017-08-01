FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.19 pct
August 1, 2017 / 10:59 AM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.19 pct

2 Min Read

  Aug 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on
Tuesday compared with 6.12 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.19 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(05/09/17)   26.00/27.50    04.49/04.75   05.74/06.00
  2M(03/10/17)   48.75/50.75    04.55/04.74   05.84/06.02
  3M(03/11/17)   74.00/76.00    04.58/04.71   05.93/06.05
  6M(05/02/18)  151.00/153.00   04.63/04.69   06.13/06.19
  1Y(03/08/18)  294.75/296.75   04.60/04.63   06.43/06.46
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0683 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

