India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.17 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.17 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/09/17) 25.25/26.50 04.50/04.72 05.75/05.97 2M(04/10/17) 48.50/50.50 04.53/04.72 05.81/06.00 3M(06/11/17) 75.50/77.50 04.58/04.70 05.92/06.04 6M(05/02/18) 149.50/151.50 04.60/04.67 06.11/06.17 1Y(06/08/18) 295.00/297.00 04.58/04.61 06.41/06.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0690 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)