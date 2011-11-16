BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 16The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 4.35 percent on Wednesday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 3.90/4.10
3 YEARS 4.15/4.35
4 YEARS 5.15/5.35
5 YEARS 5.95/6.14
7 YEARS 6.25/6.65
10 YEARS 6.40/6.76
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
