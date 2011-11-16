Nov 16The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 4.35 percent on Wednesday

TENOR BID/OFFER

2 YEARS 3.90/4.10

3 YEARS 4.15/4.35

4 YEARS 5.15/5.35

5 YEARS 5.95/6.14

7 YEARS 6.25/6.65

10 YEARS 6.40/6.76

The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

