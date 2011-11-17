Nov 17The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 4.50 percent on Thursday

TENOR BID/OFFER

2 YEARS 4.04/4.24

3 YEARS 4.30/4.50

4 YEARS 5.24/5.44

5 YEARS 6.03/6.23

7 YEARS 6.35/6.75

10 YEARS 6.50/6.90

The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

(Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)