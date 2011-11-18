US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Nov 18The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 4.35 percent on Friday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 3.90/4.10
3 YEARS 4.15/4.35
4 YEARS 5.10/5.30
5 YEARS 5.90/6.10
7 YEARS 6.20/6.60
10 YEARS 6.35/6.75
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.