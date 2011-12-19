Dec 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank
Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 5.00 percent on
Monday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 4.55/4.80
3 YEARS 4.75/5.00
4 YEARS 5.45/5.70
5 YEARS 6.09/6.34
7 YEARS 6.46/6.89
10 YEARS 6.55/6.99
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
