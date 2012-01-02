India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 5.40 percent on Monday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 5.05/5.29 3 YEARS 5.15/5.40 4 YEARS 5.65/5.90 5 YEARS 6.15/6.40 7 YEARS 6.45/6.89 10 YEARS 6.55/6.99 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: