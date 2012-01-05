Jan 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 5.05 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 4.75/4.95 3 YEARS 4.85/5.05 4 YEARS 5.30/5.50 5 YEARS 5.75/5.95 7 YEARS 6.00/6.40 10 YEARS 6.00/6.40 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)