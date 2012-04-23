Apr 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 6.00 percent on Monday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 5.80/6.00 3 YEARS 5.80/6.00 4 YEARS 6.10/6.30 5 YEARS 6.25/6.45 7 YEARS 6.31/6.70 10 YEARS 6.21/6.59 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)