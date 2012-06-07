Jun 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 5.42 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 5.17/5.37 3 YEARS 5.22/5.42 4 YEARS 5.58/5.78 5 YEARS 5.73/5.93 7 YEARS 5.79/6.18 10 YEARS 5.59/5.98 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)