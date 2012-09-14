Sep 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps)
for three years was 5.75 percent on Friday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 5.57/5.77
3 YEARS 5.55/5.75
4 YEARS 5.65/5.85
5 YEARS 5.77/5.97
7 YEARS 5.71/6.03
10 YEARS 5.62/5.95
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 18 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
