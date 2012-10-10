Oct 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps)
for three years was 5.81 percent on Wednesday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 5.63/5.80
3 YEARS 5.64/5.81
4 YEARS 5.78/5.95
5 YEARS 5.83/6.00
7 YEARS 5.80/6.08
10 YEARS 5.73/6.03
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 18 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
