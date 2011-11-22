BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 22The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 4.05 percent on Tuesday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 3.60/3.80
3 YEARS 3.85/4.05
4 YEARS 4.86/5.06
5 YEARS 5.65/5.84
7 YEARS 6.06/6.45
10 YEARS 6.21/6.60
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)
