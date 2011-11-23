BRIEF-Indo Borax and Chemicals approves re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain as chairman, MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 4.10 percent on Wednesday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 3.57/3.77
3 YEARS 3.90/4.10
4 YEARS 4.85/5.05
5 YEARS 5.66/5.86
7 YEARS 6.05/6.45
10 YEARS 6.20/6.60
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
* Says to accept resignation of CFO and appoint new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: