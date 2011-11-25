Nov 25The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 4.05 percent on Friday

TENOR BID/OFFER

2 YEARS 3.50/3.70

3 YEARS 3.85/4.05

4 YEARS 4.80/5.00

5 YEARS 5.60/5.80

7 YEARS 6.00/6.40

10 YEARS 6.15/6.55

The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

