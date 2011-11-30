Nov 30The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank
Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 4.15 percent on
Wednesday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 3.60/3.80
3 YEARS 3.95/4.15
4 YEARS 4.86/5.06
5 YEARS 5.67/5.87
7 YEARS 6.06/6.45
10 YEARS 6.21/6.60
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
