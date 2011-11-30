Nov 30The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 4.15 percent on Wednesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 3.60/3.80 3 YEARS 3.95/4.15 4 YEARS 4.86/5.06 5 YEARS 5.67/5.87 7 YEARS 6.06/6.45 10 YEARS 6.21/6.60 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)