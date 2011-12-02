Dec 2The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 4.41 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 3.91/4.11 3 YEARS 4.21/4.41 4 YEARS 5.05/5.26 5 YEARS 5.85/6.05 7 YEARS 6.26/6.64 10 YEARS 6.41/6.79 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)