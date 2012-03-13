Mar 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank
Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 5.95 percent on
Tuesday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 5.71/5.93
3 YEARS 5.75/5.95
4 YEARS 6.08/6.32
5 YEARS 6.35/6.58
7 YEARS 6.32/6.69
10 YEARS 6.24/6.60
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
