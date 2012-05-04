May 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 5.75 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 5.50/5.70 3 YEARS 5.55/5.75 4 YEARS 5.85/6.05 5 YEARS 6.00/6.20 7 YEARS 6.10/6.50 10 YEARS 6.00/6.39 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)