BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
May 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (Mumbai Interbank Offered Currency Swaps) for three years was 5.45 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 5.20/5.40 3 YEARS 5.25/5.45 4 YEARS 5.65/5.85 5 YEARS 5.80/6.00 7 YEARS 5.85/6.25 10 YEARS 5.70/6.10 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.