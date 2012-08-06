BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Aug 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 5.75 percent on Monday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 5.54/5.74 3 YEARS 5.55/5.75 4 YEARS 5.74/5.94 5 YEARS 5.85/6.05 7 YEARS 5.85/6.24 10 YEARS 5.75/6.14 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I