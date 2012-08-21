Aug 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 5.92 percent on Tuesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 5.70/5.90 3 YEARS 5.72/5.92 4 YEARS 5.85/6.05 5 YEARS 5.95/6.15 7 YEARS 5.90/6.30 10 YEARS 5.81/6.19 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 19 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)