Nov 14The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Monday.

TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE

--------- --------- --------

1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60

2 MONTHS 8.46/8.65 8.56

3 MONTHS 8.47/8.64 8.56

6 MONTHS 8.38/8.48 8.43

9 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27

1 YEAR 8.14/8.17 8.16

2 YEARS 7.52/7.56 7.54

3 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47

4 YEARS 7.40/7.44 7.42

5 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40

7 YEARS 7.36/7.46 7.41

10 YEARS 7.36/7.46 7.41

The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

