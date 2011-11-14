Nov 14The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
2 MONTHS 8.46/8.65 8.56
3 MONTHS 8.47/8.64 8.56
6 MONTHS 8.38/8.48 8.43
9 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27
1 YEAR 8.14/8.17 8.16
2 YEARS 7.52/7.56 7.54
3 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47
4 YEARS 7.40/7.44 7.42
5 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40
7 YEARS 7.36/7.46 7.41
10 YEARS 7.36/7.46 7.41
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
