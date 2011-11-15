Nov 15The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Tuesday.

TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE

--------- --------- --------

1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60

2 MONTHS 8.48/8.68 8.58

3 MONTHS 8.48/8.67 8.58

6 MONTHS 8.38/8.48 8.43

9 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27

1 YEAR 8.11/8.14 8.13

2 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50

3 YEARS 7.39/7.43 7.41

4 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35

5 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33

7 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34

10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

