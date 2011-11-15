GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
Nov 15The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
2 MONTHS 8.48/8.68 8.58
3 MONTHS 8.48/8.67 8.58
6 MONTHS 8.38/8.48 8.43
9 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27
1 YEAR 8.11/8.14 8.13
2 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50
3 YEARS 7.39/7.43 7.41
4 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35
5 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33
7 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34
10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.44 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)