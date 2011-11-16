BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 16The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
2 MONTHS 8.50/8.65 8.58
3 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55
6 MONTHS 8.37/8.47 8.42
9 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27
1 YEAR 8.13/8.17 8.15
2 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52
3 YEARS 7.40/7.44 7.42
4 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35
5 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32
7 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34
10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
