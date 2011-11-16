Nov 16The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Wednesday.

TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE

--------- --------- --------

1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60

2 MONTHS 8.50/8.65 8.58

3 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55

6 MONTHS 8.37/8.47 8.42

9 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27

1 YEAR 8.13/8.17 8.15

2 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52

3 YEARS 7.40/7.44 7.42

4 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35

5 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32

7 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34

10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34

The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)