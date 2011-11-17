Nov 17The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Thursday.

TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE

--------- --------- --------

1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60

2 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55

3 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55

6 MONTHS 8.32/8.40 8.36

9 MONTHS 8.16/8.26 8.21

1 YEAR 8.08/8.11 8.10

2 YEARS 7.44/7.48 7.46

3 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37

4 YEARS 7.28/7.32 7.30

5 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27

7 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28

10 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28

The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

