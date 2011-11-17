Nov 17The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
2 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55
3 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55
6 MONTHS 8.32/8.40 8.36
9 MONTHS 8.16/8.26 8.21
1 YEAR 8.08/8.11 8.10
2 YEARS 7.44/7.48 7.46
3 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37
4 YEARS 7.28/7.32 7.30
5 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27
7 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28
10 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)