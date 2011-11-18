Nov 18The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Friday.

TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE

--------- --------- --------

1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60

2 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55

3 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55

6 MONTHS 8.30/8.40 8.35

9 MONTHS 8.17/8.27 8.22

1 YEAR 8.06/8.10 8.08

2 YEARS 7.46/7.50 7.48

3 YEARS 7.37/7.41 7.39

4 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33

5 YEARS 7.27/7.31 7.29

7 YEARS 7.26/7.36 7.31

10 YEARS 7.26/7.36 7.31

The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)