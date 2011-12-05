Dec 5The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.31 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.53/8.73 8.63 2 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60 3 MONTHS 8.39/8.52 8.46 6 MONTHS 8.22/8.31 8.27 9 MONTHS 8.04/8.14 8.09 1 YEAR 7.91/7.95 7.93 2 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.24/7.28 7.26 4 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 5 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.14/7.24 7.19 10 YEARS 7.14/7.24 7.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)