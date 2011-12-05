Dec 5The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.31 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.53/8.73 8.63
2 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
3 MONTHS 8.39/8.52 8.46
6 MONTHS 8.22/8.31 8.27
9 MONTHS 8.04/8.14 8.09
1 YEAR 7.91/7.95 7.93
2 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36
3 YEARS 7.24/7.28 7.26
4 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19
5 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18
7 YEARS 7.14/7.24 7.19
10 YEARS 7.14/7.24 7.19
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
