Dec 7The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.32 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.55/8.75 8.65 2 MONTHS 8.52/8.70 8.61 3 MONTHS 8.41/8.54 8.48 6 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27 9 MONTHS 8.02/8.11 8.07 1 YEAR 7.90/7.93 7.92 2 YEARS 7.34/7.38 7.36 3 YEARS 7.24/7.28 7.26 4 YEARS 7.16/7.20 7.18 5 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.15/7.24 7.20 10 YEARS 7.14/7.24 7.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)