Dec 9The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.24 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.54/8.73 8.64 2 MONTHS 8.48/8.66 8.57 3 MONTHS 8.33/8.51 8.42 6 MONTHS 8.14/8.24 8.19 9 MONTHS 7.94/8.04 7.99 1 YEAR 7.79/7.82 7.81 2 YEARS 7.25/7.29 7.27 3 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 4 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.07/7.10 7.09 7 YEARS 7.08/7.18 7.13 10 YEARS 7.08/7.18 7.13 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)