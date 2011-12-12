Dec 12The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.20 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60 2 MONTHS 8.46/8.65 8.56 3 MONTHS 8.30/8.50 8.40 6 MONTHS 8.10/8.20 8.15 9 MONTHS 7.91/8.01 7.96 1 YEAR 7.76/7.79 7.78 2 YEARS 7.22/7.26 7.24 3 YEARS 7.12/7.16 7.14 4 YEARS 7.04/7.08 7.06 5 YEARS 7.03/7.06 7.05 7 YEARS 7.03/7.13 7.08 10 YEARS 7.03/7.13 7.08 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)