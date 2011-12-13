Dec 13The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.15 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60 2 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55 3 MONTHS 8.26/8.44 8.35 6 MONTHS 8.05/8.15 8.10 9 MONTHS 7.85/7.94 7.90 1 YEAR 7.72/7.76 7.74 2 YEARS 7.18/7.22 7.20 3 YEARS 7.08/7.12 7.10 4 YEARS 7.00/7.04 7.02 5 YEARS 7.00/7.03 7.02 7 YEARS 7.00/7.10 7.05 10 YEARS 7.00/7.10 7.05 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)