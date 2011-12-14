Dec 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.20 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.51/8.71 8.61 2 MONTHS 8.50/8.68 8.59 3 MONTHS 8.30/8.44 8.37 6 MONTHS 8.10/8.20 8.15 9 MONTHS 7.91/8.01 7.96 1 YEAR 7.78/7.81 7.80 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.05/7.09 7.07 5 YEARS 7.05/7.07 7.06 7 YEARS 7.04/7.14 7.09 10 YEARS 7.04/7.14 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)